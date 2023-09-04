LOS ANGELES (TNS) — When Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on October 27, 2022, he walked into its San Francisco headquarters wearing a grin and carrying a sink. “Let that sink in,” he posted merrily on his new toy.
A month later, his tone was more somber. Twitter had “interfered in elections,” Musk stated. Two weeks after that, he called the company “a crime scene.”
Musk invited independent journalists to request searches of Twitter’s internal communications and report on what they found. Over a period of months, the reporters pieced together a revolting story of United States government officials, in agencies including the FBI, pressuring and conniving to censor, shadowban and deplatform Americans who were engaging in protected First Amendment activity.
Correspondence in the files showed that immediately prior to the November 2020 presidential election, Twitter was manipulated and pressured into censoring and suppressing the New York Post’s fully accurate reporting about evidence of Biden family influence-peddling, found in emails and messages on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer.
The suppression of the truth about Hunter Biden’s business deals, and much of the other censorship, happened during the Trump administration, but it was coming from the upper layers of the permanent Washington bureaucracy. Trump himself was deplatformed while still the sitting president of the United States.
When Elon Musk took over, he fired something like 75% of Twitter’s workforce. The roll call of the dismissed apparently included all the people who “moderated” content, censoring what the government didn’t like. Musk restored many accounts that had been suspended or barred from Twitter. The platform appeared to stop censoring.
And the bureaucracy went after him with a vengeance.
The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government discovered that the Federal Trade Commission began going after Musk as soon as reports surfaced that he intended to acquire Twitter. The previous ownership had entered into consent decrees over consumer data privacy complaints, and the FTC used those agreements as a pretext for investigating and harassing the company once Musk took over. By March 2023, the FTC had sent 12 letters to Twitter demanding all the company’s internal correspondence related to Musk, plus information about layoffs, business decisions, even Twitter’s new subscription plan. Chillingly, the FTC ordered Twitter to “identify all journalists” who had been allowed access to the company’s internal correspondence.
The FTC is only one of the government agencies seeking to pressure Musk. President Joe Biden may be presiding over a government-wide effort. Last November, Biden told reporters, “Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate — I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at and that’s all I’ll say.”
Well, that’s quite enough. He may as well have signed an executive order directing his loyalists to find something.
In late August, the Department of Justice announced that it is suing Musk’s company, SpaceX, for alleged hiring discrimination. The Biden administration accused SpaceX of refusing to hire refugees and individuals who had been granted asylum.
This lawsuit is so sketchy that the DOJ didn’t even file it in a federal court. It filed the complaint in an administrative court within the Justice Department itself, where Biden appointees can be judge, jury and executioner.
Musk said SpaceX can only hire U.S. citizens and green card holders because of U.S. laws. Export controls limit the sharing of information about certain technology, including advanced weapon technology, to “U.S. persons.” The Biden Justice Department says the company misunderstands the term. According to the DOJ, “U.S. persons” includes refugees and anyone granted asylum.
So SpaceX stands accused of employment discrimination for not hiring recent arrivals from foreign nations to work on rocket technology with military applications. The Biden Justice Department is seeking monetary damages — “fair consideration and back pay” for anyone who was turned down for a job or discouraged from applying for one, plus civil penalties that the company would have to pay to the same corrupt government that filed the complaint. The government also wants to force SpaceX to hire people who were rejected because of immigration status. What could possibly go wrong.
And there’s still more. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is reportedly investigating Tesla for intentionally misrepresenting the battery range of its cars.
And more. Tesla reported in its financial filing for the second quarter of 2023 that the Department of Justice has asked the company for documents “related to Tesla’s autopilot” and self-driving features.
This looks like an all-of-government campaign to bring charges against Elon Musk by any means necessary. Is it vengeance? Is it a strongarm tactic? What does President Biden expect to achieve with this high-profile Road Runner cartoon?
One possible answer may have surfaced in a post from the “Safety” department at Twitter, now called X.
Titled, “Supporting people’s right to accurate and safe political discourse on X,” the Aug. 29 post says the company is “currently expanding our safety and elections teams” to implement its new “Freedom of Speech, Not Reach” policy. The “work is ongoing,” the Safety team wrote, to “ensure our communities have access to open, accurate and safe political discourse on X.”
One Republican congressman immediately smelled a rat. “This has the foul odor of censorship, or worse,” Rep. Thomas Massie wrote, “What the hell is ‘accurate political discourse’?”
With enough intimidation, it’s whatever the permanent Washington government and its puppets say it is.
