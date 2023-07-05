Whenever the government produces a large amount of money in the wake of a natural disaster or other emergency, it's not unusual for federal prosecutors in the affected areas to make fraud arrests six months later for misuse of the money. Large piles of government money draw fraudsters like garbage dumps draw flies.
Now, the scope of fraud in the wake of the federal government's massive response to the COVID-19 pandemic is such that government investigators still have 90,000 more leads to follow.
The Small Business Administration inspector general reported Tuesday that, so far, more than $200 billion has been stolen from two business-relief programs — $136 billion from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, 33% of its total spending; and $64 billion from the Paycheck Protection program.
The Associated Press reported that another $123 billion likely was misspent under an emergency unemployment program, and that the fraud could total 10% of the federal government's $4.2 trillion in overall pandemic relief.
According to the SBA, 86% of the known fraud occurred in the first nine months of the program, mostly in 2020, when "the rush to get funds out led to unwise decisions to pull down anti-fraud guardrails."
The scope of the fraud means that federal agencies and prosecutors must play the long game, going case-by-case to get back as much of the money as possible. The only thing worse than people who exploit a nation's crisis would be letting them get away with it.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS