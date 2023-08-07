To prevent the government from railroading criminal defendants in closed proceedings, the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment holds that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial ...”
Federal courts technically meet the “public” mandate by conducting criminal trials in open courtrooms. But in the digital age, that is an extraordinarily limited definition of the term “public.”
Under a rule that the Supreme Court adopted in 1946, federal judges may not allow cameras or video equipment in their courts. That was at the dawn of the television age, when the equipment was extremely cumbersome and the required lighting blinding and inherently disruptive.
There no longer is any technology-based reason for the prohibition. And there is a pressing need to revoke the rule. Former President Donald Trump faces 78 felony charges under three indictments, two of them in federal court.
Trump and many of his acolytes claim that the charges constitute the “weaponization” of the criminal justice system to bring down the most likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Conspiracy theories bounce around inside the social media bubble, never to be exposed to readily available facts about the case.
Televising the trials would demonstrate to the broad public how the court system works, show the demeanor of the witnesses and provide viewers with the same daily information that jurors will use to render verdicts.
Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. should see to the long overdue arrival of televised criminal trials in time for Trump’s proceedings.
