About 125,000 students will graduate from Pennsylvania public high schools in 2023, and most of them will head to the workforce or college with scant knowledge of personal finance. According to Next Gen Personal Finance's State of Financial Education Report for 2022, only one in seven Pennsylvania students will take a personal finance course before graduating.

Of the state's 500 school districts, fewer than 50 require one-semester classes on personal financial management as a graduation requirement. Small wonder, then, that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's national financial capability study in 2018 found that 67% of Pennsylvanians failed to answer correctly more than three of five basic questions on financial literacy.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos