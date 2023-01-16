Pfizer and the White House engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts to pressure social media companies into censoring truthful information about COVID-19 and vaccines.

That's the revelation now emerging from Twitter's internal company communications, thrown open by new owner Elon Musk, as well as from the discovery process in a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by the states of Missouri and Louisiana together with several individual plaintiffs.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos