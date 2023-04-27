Legislation proposed by two House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate. This worthwhile proposal, advanced in a memo of intent by Josh Siegel of Lehigh County and Melissa Shusterman of Chester County, should reflect not only successful youth service corps in other states, but also the particular needs of Pennsylvania’s young people and public spaces.
The Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps would promote public service and work values, lower youth unemployment rates — typically more than double the adult rate — and give young people throughout Pennsylvania a chance to earn while serving their communities.
Similar programs in California and Washington hire young people to preserve and improve local ecologies by planting trees and cleaning up local rivers, roadsides and green spaces. High school-aged students are paid for their work and learn skills that could assist them in pursuing environmental careers. Young people also learn so-called soft skills and values, such as teamwork, leadership, civic responsibility, working established hours and showing up for the job on time. The programs expose many youth to new places and experiences.
The federal government also operates an eight-to-ten-week Youth Conservation Corps that employs youth, 15-18, at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries. They are generally paid state or federal minimum wages, which amount to at least $7.25 an hour. A Pennsylvania youth corps ought to set a wage at least comparable to McDonald’s starting rate, or about $13 an hour.
Given Pennsylvania’s urban and rural populations, its Youth Service Corps should include trade and technical training. Ideally, experience in the Youth Service Corp would open a pathway for careers that don’t require a traditional four-year college degree. Those career opportunities should expand, as Gov. Josh Shapiro has eliminated degree requirements for tens of thousands of state government jobs, a spokesperson for Rep. Shusterman’s office said.
Some restrictions on youth with criminal backgrounds might be necessary to vouchsafe the safety of all participants. But state legislators should avoid disqualifying young people who could benefit most from the program.
Investing in Pennsylvania’s future and its young people are not Democratic or Republican ideas. A Youth Service Corps for Pennsylvania should become a bipartisan effort. Pittsburgh-area legislators especially should sign onto the bill.
Legislators should move a bill to establish a state Youth Service Corps to the governor’s desk as quickly as possible, while making sure it would provide relevant skills and experience, benefit all young people in Pennsylvania, and tackle projects providing widespread public benefits.
