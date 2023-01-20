PITTSBURGH (TNS) — One of the most ridiculous of the recent media-driven outrages that I can remember happened a few days ago when Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov didn't come out to skate in warmups with his teammates because he didn't want to wear the Pride Night-themed jerseys.
Provorov cited his religion — Russian Orthodox — and his need to stay true to it and himself as the reason he did not want to participate in the skate. He made it clear he "respects everyone. I respect everyone's choices."
It should be noted despite all the venom thrown his way by an outraged pack of national media members, Provorov didn't bash gay people, didn't bash the idea of Pride Night, didn't even really say a word about what his beliefs about gay people are until he was asked. That's important to note because to hear the backlash that ensued, one would think he actually did engage in some sort of hateful speech or said something bigoted or threatened someone.
There were calls for Provorov to be suspended, calls for him to be fined, calls for him to be kicked out of the NHL. He was called an embarrassment. Some said this was a major setback for gay rights (which is as silly as it gets) and even one nitwit, NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradeck, who wants him deported.
"Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money and get on with his life that way if it's that problematic for him," Hradek said.
You've got to be kidding me. The double standard and hypocrisy in it all is sickening.
I mean this in all sincerity — would Hradek had made it to the next commercial break without being fired had he suggested an African-born Black athlete "go back to Africa" for not participating in one of these kinds of ceremonies?
Why, then, is it OK to suggest a white Russian "go back home" if he wants to exercise his First Amendment rights?
And then there is ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, who was all bent out of shape because Provorov wore the military-themed jersey for a skate at an earlier game, and somehow that showed what a horribly misguided human he was.
Of course, if Provorov would have refused to participate in the military-themed uniform and cited his country's invasion of Ukraine as a reason he doesn't want to celebrate war, Wyshynski and Hradek and all of their ilk would be celebrating his courage to stand for his convictions and turning him into a hero. And that is just more hypocrisy, which shows they aren't bent out of shape that he didn't participate in a ceremony; they are jammed up that his set of beliefs is different than theirs.
The irony in all the shrieking about this is the night is supposed to celebrate diversity, tolerance and inclusion. I assume that inclusion means we accept and respect others' beliefs/lifestyles/choices/orientations/races/religions/political affiliations, etc., even if we don't agree with them, but I could be wrong.
And if the goal is to celebrate inclusion, that should also extend to Provorov's religion, his convictions and his religious beliefs. I didn't realize all of these outraged media types were the arbitrators of what beliefs are valid and which are invalid, but apparently, they are. I don't have to agree with Provorov, but I respect his opinion, respect his stand and would say he was extremely respectful in how he handled it, so what's the problem?
True tolerance, true inclusion means we accept people with different opinions, different races, different religions and we allow them the freedom to believe as they do.
Also, let's be abundantly clear what Pride Night, Faith Night, Italian Night, Left-handed People Night and all of these other special nights are about: selling tickets.
I mean, if you truly believe the NHL, NFL, NBA or MLB is simply trying to celebrate and bring awareness to a group of people without the actual ulterior motive of mining a demographic of people to try to expand a fan base, I have a bridge to sell you. I used to work for one of the four major leagues. I have sat in marketing meetings, and I assure you there isn't a single thing that goes on that doesn't have increasing the fan base, ticket sales and ratings and, by extension, revenues in mind.
I think it is tremendous for people in any community to get together and be able to enjoy a game with many people like them. But you notice the tickets aren't being handed out for free, right? You notice they cost every bit as much as non-themed nights and you can't just show up at the box office and say I am gay/Christian/Italian, etc., and they hand you a ticket for free?
So let's stop with the phony outrage that athletes who would rather not participate in these kinds of things are inherently evil because that's stupid. And I would include with that all of the over-the-top displays of patriotism and flag-waving all the way to the national anthem that athletes are pushed to participate in.
The other part of this that seems to be ignored — all of these kinds of things would be avoided if these leagues stopped using the players as their props. You can have a Pride Night without forcing players to participate. Stop playing the national anthem while the players and teams are on the field and stop forcing players to wear military-themed and patriot-themed uniforms, as well.
That last thing won't happen and we know why — all of these themed jerseys, hats and uniforms are then sold and generate an extra source of revenue. Again, you can continue to try to convince yourself there aren't ulterior motives to all these things, but deep down, you and I know the truth: It always comes back to the money.
(c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.