Democrats will control the Senate and, it seems, Republicans, the House in the 118th Congress starting on Jan. 3, but the current 117th session still has some important business remaining. Even as Election Day vote counting continues on the last few House contests, the lame ducks in Washington must finish their work.

Still outstanding is Sen. Joe Manchin’s essential proposal to speed energy projects through the slow and burdensome rules of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Congress and President Joe Biden already streamlined the NEPA procedures for transportation and, as a condition of his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, Manchin won a promise from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that further streamlining would be attached to must-pass legislation this year. Time is running out.

