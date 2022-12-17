U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona woke up the political world with an announcement earlier this month.

She changed her party affiliation, dropping the Democratic ties that swept her into office in 2018’s wave of newly elected women and opting to become an independent instead, saying it was more in keeping with the values of her constituents. This seems true, as there are 1.2 million registered Democrats in Arizona versus 1.4 million “others.”

