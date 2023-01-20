What's the world's most populous nation?
Since the establishment of India and Pakistan in 1947 with the partition of British India, there's been only one answer to that question: China. And it wasn't even close.
But now, the answer isn't certain. It's possible, if not even likely, that India has eclipsed China. And if it hasn't, It's nearly certain to do so later this year.
This is much more than simply a fun fact to know and tell. It should prompt our nation's political and business leaders to do all they can to help nurture Indian democracy even as we work to build partnerships with folks on the subcontinent. We must seize this opportunity to tilt India back toward western democracy and away from Russia.
India is a democracy, albeit a fairly messy one. But, to be fair, so too is the United States in many ways these days. Still, if we work with India as a democratic ally, making every effort to bolster India's democracy even as we seek to continue to shore up our own, we'll both be on a solid path.
This would stand in strong contrast to China, where that nation's communist leader, Xi Jinping, effectively believes that he knows best about all things, and that there is but one way forward — his way. Though many Chinese are insulated from much of the bad news of the doings throughout the land, the facts are known to some, both here and elsewhere. Economically, China has been flagging. And now it's hurting for people. The latest: Its population declined for the first time since 1961.
Some of this came from China's foolishly wrongheaded one-child policy, which has been officially abandoned, but not forsaken by all the people.
Which leads to India. Suppose some of the manufacturing that now occurs in China could be shifted to India. This couldn't happen tomorrow, but it could be a longterm goal.
And it wouldn't be at all like starting from scratch. India now manufactures smartphones, running shoes, apparel, bicycles, beauty products and so much more. How about building on what's already in place and pushing forward? This would benefit not only Indian democracy, but also the whole globe. No one would suggest that U.S. corporations ought to abandon China, but if more overseas manufacturing were spread across Asia, and elsewhere, we'd really be going places.
— Tribune News Service
