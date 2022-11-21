Ornaments already are dangling from the table-top and pre-lit trees at Perry Floral and Gift. Up too are twinkling holiday lights. Tucked under the greenery and throughout the shop are unique gifts for everyone from teachers to teens — necklaces, earrings and key chains to decorate bookbags.

Alexis Petrosky is one of more than 33 million small business owners across the country ready to ring in Small Business Saturday, welcoming visitors with customer appreciation sales, fresh greenery, flowers, designer wreaths, cookies and refreshments.

