The state House of Representatives pleasantly surprised battle-weary Pennsylvanians recently when it raised the possibility that it would attend to business rather than political theater.

Republicans have a narrow and likely temporary 101-99 advantage in the chamber, even though Democrats won 102 of 203 seats in the November general election. Democrats are likely to restore that majority following Feb. 7 special elections to fill vacancies in three heavily Democratic Allegheny County districts.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos