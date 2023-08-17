Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.