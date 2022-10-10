Five leaders of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia that played a leading role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, went on trial last week in Washington.

The defendants, including Stewart Rhodes, the Yale-educated lawyer who founded the group, were charged with "seditious conspiracy": plotting to attack the federal government by force to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos