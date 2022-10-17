Pennsylvania school districts have banned at least 459 books this school year, more than districts in every state other than Texas and Florida, according to the literacy advocacy group PEN America.

The subjects most banned are race and gender identity. But the bans are not solely the result of parents’ activism. The bans often are part of an orchestrated national effort. PEN America detailed, for example, advocacy by the Florida-based group Moms for Liberty, which has chapters in 23 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

