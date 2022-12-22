You can postpone digging through your old piles of stuff to find your lost birth certificate to get a REAL ID card. To fly on a plane, the Department of Homeland Securityrecently extended the deadline from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025 to convert your regular driver’s license or California ID card to a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card, or to get a valid passport.

In one of the excessive policy reactions following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, in 2005 Congress passed the REAL ID Act supposedly to make airline flight more secure against potential terrorist attacks.

