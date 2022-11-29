If only sophisticated investors were hung on their own petards by going all in on cryptocurrency trading before the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, Congress reasonably might shrug its shoulders.

But the complex cryptocurrency space draws all types of investors — from the experienced and sophisticated to those who jump in due to hype and fear of missing out. Now it could not be clearer that the federal government must regulate cryptocurrency trading to ensure its honesty.

