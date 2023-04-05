A quasi-governmental monopoly has handled the collection and distribution of donated organs in the United States for about 40 years, and there appears to be a sound bipartisan consensus for a different approach.
The United Network for Organ Sharing oversees 56 regional organizations nationwide that handle every aspect of the system, other than the actual medical procedures. They maintain transplant lists, match donors and recipients, and handle complicated logistics involved in getting donated organs to people who need them.
Hearings leading to the expiration of the UNOS contract this year have exposed issues with the system that the Biden administration and some members of Congress hope to resolve.
A Senate committee investigation, for example, found 70 deaths and 249 serious illnesses attributable to pre-transplant mistakes in organ screening.
In another Senate hearing, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts charged that the system is "15 times more likely to lose or damage an organ in transit as an airline is to lose or damage your luggage."
About 106,000 Americans await organ donations, and an average of 22 die every die while waiting for donated kidneys, livers and hearts.
The administration wants to break down the system to its constituent parts, contracting a private logistics company to ensure efficient, safe transportation of harvested organs, for example, and another company with the appropriate expertise to match donors and recipients.
Congress should help to ensure that every donated organ is put to its highest possible purpose rather than wasted.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS