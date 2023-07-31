Highway repairs are among the state government’s most expensive projects, but it appears to be missing a chance to get the most possible mileage from the millions of tons of asphalt it lays across the state’s 41,643 miles of state-maintained roads.
According to the state, it uses about 1.2 million tons of asphalt every year. But only a small percentage of that is reused, according to the Pennsylvania Asphalt Pavement Association.
”We’re wasting a valuable resource. There’s really no reason for letting this beneficial use product just waste away on our yards,” Mary Robbins, technical services director for the association, told the Center Square news site. She said new asphalt mixes used on Pennsylvania roads contain an average of 18% “reclaimed asphalt pavement,” but that much more could be used.
At a meeting Wednesday in Harrisburg, PennDOT officials said they want to use recycled asphalt and that doing so could reduce project costs and carbon emissions tied to producing and transporting new asphalt.
State regulations largely limit RAP use to light-volume rural roads, even though most recycled asphalt comes from urban highways with many more miles of roadway.
PennDOT has experimented successfully with reclaimed asphalt on more heavily traveled roads. And the Center Square cited a repaving project on Interstate 81 near Staunton, Virginia, that saved at least $8 million in materials costs and reduced construction time.
The Legislature should ensure that PennDOT has the authorization and resources to stretch its construction budget, where practicable, by using RAP.
