A former local state representative once joked that he wisely kept his sparkling new state-leased vehicle out of sight in his home garage when he was in the district, and drove around town in an old beater to remind his constituents that he was a man of the people.

Like everyone else, he recognized the absurdity of a system in which all 253 state representatives and senators could lease a vehicle for up to $650 a month, which usually meant high-end SUVs or luxury sedans.

