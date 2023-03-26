Nothing gets done without energy. From powering computers, credit card machines, or heavy manufacturing machinery to providing the electricity needed for heat, air conditioning, or lighting, to creating buildings, furniture, and office supplies to fueling trucks to deliver, energy is the common denominator that sets our world in motion.

There is a reason we call staying in business “keeping the lights on.” Energy is the cost of doing business, and for small businesses — many operating on thin profit margins — every penny counts.

