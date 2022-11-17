Detoured from their usual routines and locked out of much of their usual entertainment, Pennsylvanians flocked to the great outdoors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that they have stayed out there.

According to the analysis, outdoor recreation generated a whopping $13.4 billion for the state's economy in 2021, sixth highest in the nation and a 20% increase over 2020. The sector was 1.6% of the state's gross domestic product.

