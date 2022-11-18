We’re not experts in municipal government, and we didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express. But if there’s something newspapers know about, it’s the Sunshine Act.

And when two editors with more than 50 years of combined experience have never heard of a “call out” vote, as was done recently in Bradford Township to facilitate the purchase of a more than $175,000 tractor, we turn to the Pennsylvania News Media Association for an opinion.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos