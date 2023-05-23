Two recent articles in The Era (in the May 16 and 17 editions, respectively) relevant to the Durham report would make you believe there was nothing found. In my opinion, it only proves that the current administration (the Swamp) has weaponized the FBI and Department of Justice against the opposition, yet they are the folks who are so concerned about our Democracy?
There is REALLY something wrong with that picture.
The details in the report may not have been the "crime of the century," but the participants certainly interfered with a president trying to do good for his country. Despite the Swamp's best efforts, Donald Trump still managed to be the best president since Ronald Reagan — and certainly better than the current klutz in the White House basement.
It would be refreshing to read an unbiased account of the Durham probe.
Ken Gerg, Emporium