The State of the Union address was another sick message by our lying government — always trying to push the blame on our last president, Donald Trump, for the situation our country is in.
My memories are that our country was in far better shape and moving forward before Joe Biden, Mr. President Bumbles, was elected.
Remember the first thing “Bumbles” did was sign a huge stack of executive orders to undo everything President Trump had done, probably because of jealousy, and how this put us in a tailspin to disaster? Bumbles needs to truly wake up and see the destruction he has created. Quit pushing the blame to someone else.
The numbers they try to spin on our border crisis is an effort to make it sound not so bad. The illegal migrant numbers are so much higher than they are telling us. How can we put these people in hotels for them to trash while we have American citizens living on the streets?
Regarding the Ukrainian war, we are making ourselves weaker and more vulnerable in the world sending our military equipment over there. There should be a limit on what we do. This war, I and so many others believe, would not be happening if Trump policies were still intact. But then again, you need a leader with guts to get it done.
How about our veterans? Our government does a little for them and should do a lot more. If it weren’t for organizations like Wounded Warriors our veterans would be a lot worse off. Thank you for your service, veterans, and to those organizations that are helping.
Then there’s inflation. I don’t know about the rest of you, but my dollars go quicker than I get my money. Fixed income people, like seniors, are really feeling the crunch.
On climate change, let’s go electric for everything, right? Well, guess what? The oil industry is still needed. I’ll be damned if I will drive an electric car — due to the price and the dangers. I know there are cheaper ones, but I refuse to ride in a “shoebox.”
We the people need a new direction and leadership. We who are seeing how it really is need to stick together. This government wants to take away our freedoms and rights. We need to stand up and be proud again and take our country back in the right direction.
God bless America — before it becomes China. In case people are unaware, China is buying up our land here in the states. Their intentions? We won’t even talk about the spy balloon.