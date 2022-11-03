When “journalist” Gene Lyons writes that the midterms are “Much ado about nothing” I wonder: On which planet does he live?
Does he have any idea about the spike in inflation from 2% to 8% (highest in 40 years), that 2.7 million illegals have invaded the United States in the last 18 months and that these same invaders have brought the fentanyl that has killed more than 100,000 Americans?
Does Lyons know that prior to “Old Joe” we were energy-independent and, in fact, exporting energy, and now we are buying from socialist Venezuela with gasoline up about $2 per gallon since Joe Biden took over? I hope the employees in the fracking and oil industry of this area vote to stop some of this insanity.
Is Lyons aware of the crime in most of the Democrat-controlled major cities or that the U.S. education system and its performance of late places it behind many third world countries? Our children are suffering because the teachers unions are running the “Biden Show.”
How about the “woke” U.S. military? The two guys at the head are jeopardizing the greatest military in the world. We can’t even recruit enough troops to keep it whole (down more than 20,000). How about the politicalization of the FBI, the CIA and the Department of Justice? Do voters condone this distinct start of socialism and dictatorship?
It’s tragic that “journalist” Lyons hates President Trump with such passion that he can’t see the remarkable accomplishments of the man. Do you really believe there would be a war in Ukraine if Trump were president or that Xi Jinping would be messing with Taiwan? Highly doubtful.
The difference is simply Trump was in charge and there is definitely “much ado about the midterms”!
Please vote to bring our country back to the greatness it once enjoyed both here and abroad.