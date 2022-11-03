When “journalist” Gene Lyons writes that the midterms are “Much ado about nothing” I wonder: On which planet does he live?

Does he have any idea about the spike in inflation from 2% to 8% (highest in 40 years), that 2.7 million illegals have invaded the United States in the last 18 months and that these same invaders have brought the fentanyl that has killed more than 100,000 Americans?

