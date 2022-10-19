A U.S. senator votes on legislation at the federal level and has no vote on matters at the state level. A U.S. senator has one vote out of 100 and would need another 50 like-minded people (oftentimes 60 because of the filibuster) to get legislation through the Senate.
Even if he does get enough of the Senate to agree with him then the bill also has to pass the House — and be signed into law by the president.
One senator can block or pass legislation if he or she is the deciding vote, but one senator can't pass legislation alone. One of the candidates for U.S. senator in Pennsylvania has ads trying to convince people that he as a U.S. senator would be so powerful he would be able to lower taxes on the middle class, or his opponent would be able to raise taxes or ban fracking or let people out of prison in a state where he has no vote — except as a private citizen.
Seems that one guy running for senator doesn't know the limits of the position he is running for and would tell you anything to get you to buy what he is selling.
Roger Thompson, St. Marys