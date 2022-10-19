A U.S. senator votes on legislation at the federal level and has no vote on matters at the state level. A U.S. senator has one vote out of 100 and would need another 50 like-minded people (oftentimes 60 because of the filibuster) to get legislation through the Senate.

Even if he does get enough of the Senate to agree with him then the bill also has to pass the House — and be signed into law by the president.

