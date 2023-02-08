It appears from the recent article by the Associated Press' Marc Levy and Jonathan J. Cooper that it must be un-American to question our elections processes. In response, let's consider some of the following:
Why don't we have voter identification laws (like many third world countries)? How did Election Day become Election Month? Why did it suddenly become OK for billionaires to buy local boards of election (George Soros)?
When did someone who might wish to question a vote count become a "terrorist” or an "insurrectionist”? Who decided that it's "dangerous to our democracy" to audit election results or purify voter rolls? Why are absentee ballots mailed out randomly? For years you had to have a reason to secure one. Why isn't there a judge anywhere with the courage to examine evidence of election fraud?
For the record, I support our state senator, Cris Dush, for having the guts to at least ask some tough questions and wish him the best in helping bring integrity back to "Election Day."