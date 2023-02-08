It appears from the recent article by the Associated Press' Marc Levy and Jonathan J. Cooper that it must be un-American to question our elections processes. In response, let's consider some of the following: 

Why don't we have voter identification laws (like many third  world countries)? How did Election Day become Election Month? Why did it suddenly become OK for billionaires to buy local boards of election (George Soros)?

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos