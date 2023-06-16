As the 2024 election gets nearer and candidates throw in their hats to run for president, the games begin.
The Democrats keep spouting about “no one is above the law” when we have a sitting person running our country who should NOT be in the White House. President Joe Biden’s family is more corrupt than Al Capone. So where is this “no one is above the law” stuff when it comes to him?
I hope and pray that this whole swamp is taken out next year. The whole world is laughing at the circus we have in Washington, D.C. We need leadership to point us in the right direction on topics such as inflation, the border, gas prices, the military, foreign affairs — and the list goes on.
I think there are much more important issues to take care of than to worry about Donald Trump and trying to stop him from running and possibly securing the Republican nomination for president. At least he loves America and We the People enough to try to fix America again and get on the right track.
This country needs to be taken back by We the People. Now, I’m getting near the end of the long trail of life, but my boys still have a long way to go and I don’t see too much of a stable future for them, the way things are now.
People need to put their hatred and feelings behind them, and decide if we need change to help in their future to be able to live an affordable life or let hatred take over and keep dividing this country. We need to get our country back to where we were — or at least try — instead of trying to destroy what I know can be a safe, caring, crimeless and powerful nation once again.
God Bless our beautiful America. Pray for our nation. Start caring!
Debbie Mott, Smethport