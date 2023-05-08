Let’s stop referring to this process as a negotiation. There is no negotiation when one group is determined to blackmail our entire nation to get their way by threating apocalyptic results if they are denied.
What does this game of chicken say about the strength of conviction of the 2023 House GOP? Is this tactic an admission they will be unable to get their budgetary vision approved by the entire congress, or supported by the American people, without the threat of destruction?
President Biden has proposed a budget. It is the duty of the entire congress to review this proposal and support, add or change any parts on which they may find common ground – negotiation.
Three must steps:
• Pass a standalone debt ceiling increase which we all know must be done immediately.
• Negotiate the annual budget proposal without using the threat of a government shutdown as the next hostage.
• Develop a budget for the good of the American people which does not create an environment leading to recession.
Peter Colomaio, Bradford