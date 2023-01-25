I have lived all over due to my husband’s construction jobs and am glad we came here to our little pocket of the world, Bradford, in 1969.
Our winters are hard but not like many other states. We don’t have hurricanes, mudslides, etc. We have crime like all towns and mean-spirited people, but the good folks outweigh the jerks; look how everyone supports our benefits and charities.
We have blessed churches for worship, our schools are rated in the top 10th in the nation, the University of Pittsburgh is top-10th in the nation. We have great doctors, nurses, police, firemen, leaders, etc. If more extensive healthcare is needed, hospitals are close at Buffalo, Erie, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Shopping options are close by in those cities, too.
Our town is so clean. Main Street is so attractive. The banners floating on the poles, flowers lining sidewalks, decorated shop windows, new fencing, proud and dedicated businesses and owners.
We have industries here; some pay better than others but they all put food on our tables. Yes, we have many blessings here in Bradford that can’t be named due to how many words are allowed in this letter. So let’s give a wave or smile to each other, be civil and kind. We don’t have to be bosom buddies, but at least be considerate and help each other where needed.
Count your blessings and give our town a pat on the back. Thank God for our dear country and pray for our nation and each other. We are Americans.
Annie Woodhouse, Bradford