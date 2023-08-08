It really does not take a study by the Ohio River Valley Institute or Keystone Research Center to understand the joblessness of Appalachia (“New Report Finds Targeted Employment Program Could Improve Quality of Life in Appalachia,” The Bradford Era, July 26 edition.) Most of the jobs of the region went to China.
Very little is made in the good, ol’ USA.
God help us if we get into another war. The North won the Civil War because it had the manufacturing capability; the South lost because it was pretty much an agrarian society. The United States powered the Allied victory in World War II because of our industrial might.
I totally agree with the point of underemployment for workers in the prime ages in Appalachia mentioned in the article; as a matter of fact, I know a good many folks that age who lost their jobs because of American Axle acquiring the GKN facility in Emporium. Some are now driving in excess of 90 miles per day to a job just to get to retirement age.
Thank you, Joe Biden, for your push for electric vehicles and the demise of the connecting rod business. You killed the last great Cameron County manufacturing company. Starting in Jamestown, N.Y. with the end of Crescent Tool and all the way to Somerset in Pennsylvania (Hose Manufacturing Co.), you can visit shuttered manufacturing facilities — a glass plant in Port Allegany, a furniture plant in Eldred, the Sylvania plant in St. Marys (can’t use those bulbs anymore), etc.
Every town has an example. It’s sad, but also a fact, that much of Pennsylvania’s hardwoods are shipped to China.
We really need to get back to making everything, from tools and heavy equipment to clothes in America. We might need to pay more in the short run, but it will pay for itself in the long run.
Americans need more entrepreneurs, manufacturing people, engineers — and more tech schools would also be a start. We certainly do not need more “studies.”
Bring our jobs back from China.
Ken Gerg, Emporium