Marty Causer, Chris Dush and Glenn Thompson each swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
They supported Donald Trump. They supported Doug Mastriano, who enthusiastically supported Donald Trump. They have openly sided with Trump in contesting the validity of Pennsylvania's electoral process. Trump has now stated the Constitution should be suspended.
Marty Causer, Chris Dush and Glenn Thompson have damned themselves by their silence. Their failure to immediately condemn Trump's proposal to suspend the constitution raises the question: Do they, as Republicans and Trump supporters, favor suspending the constitution and its Second Amendment protections, thereby disarming the American people? It is utterly astounding that a threat to the Second Amendment should come from within the Republican party itself.
Marty Causer, Chris Dush and Glenn Thompson, through their lack of condemnation of Trump's proposal, have publicly and openly violated their sworn oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States. They have betrayed the people of Pennsylvania as well as all Americans who believe in the Constitution and support the rule of law.
They should resign forthwith or face removal from office by the people.
Gene Johnson, Hazel Hurst