Nearly two decades after Congress approved the invasion of Iraq, the legislature is preparing to rescind that vote, as well as a prior war authorization. It is long past time for such a move.

The so-called Authorization for the Use of Military Force, passed in 2002, gave President George W. Bush authority to launch an invasion of Iraq. The claim was Iraq’s president, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction. He didn’t.

