Every day, nine Americans die in vehicle crashes caused by distracted driving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Injury Center — nearly 3,300 people a year.
Pennsylvania alone had nearly 11,000 distracted-driving crashes in 2020, involving 47 deaths and more than 300 serious injuries. And that count likely is lower than the actual toll because drivers often do not admit being distracted behind the wheel.
Smartphones are among the primary sources of driver distraction. A Virginia Tech study found that phone use while driving is more distracting than driving under the influence of alcohol.
Pennsylvania law outlaws texting while driving as a primary offense, meaning that police may stop and cite a driver for that reason alone. But unlike the laws of 24 other states including Pennsylvania's neighbors New York, New Jersey and Maryland, state law does not forbid drivers from otherwise holding cellphones while in motion.
Republican state Sen. Rosemary Brown, who represents Monroe and part of Lackawanna counties, plans to introduce a bill barring drivers from hand-held cellphone use and making it a primary offense.
Many distractions face drivers in modern vehicles, which are rolling digital entertainment and information centers. So barring hand-held cellphone use is not the ultimate answer to reducing deadly distraction-caused crashes.
The Legislature should do so anyway, as part of an effort to change the culture of distracted driving. Just as it took generations to get required seatbelt use to its current rate of about 92%, and to significantly reduce drunken driving, diminishing distracted driving is a long game.
A cellphone ban should be part of a much broader effort to make hand-held use while driving not just illegal but socially unacceptable, the status now of drunk driving, failing to transport children in protective seats, smoking in public places and other changes in social norms that occur over time with the law as a catalyst.
Crash-avoidance technology and vehicle safety improvements might have a greater impact on safety than a cellphone law. But lawmakers should do their part to ensure that barring drivers from hand-held cellphone use helps drive broader, safer changes in driver conduct.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS