Every day, nine Americans die in vehicle crashes caused by distracted driving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Injury Center — nearly 3,300 people a year.

Pennsylvania alone had nearly 11,000 distracted-driving crashes in 2020, involving 47 deaths and more than 300 serious injuries. And that count likely is lower than the actual toll because drivers often do not admit being distracted behind the wheel.

