The national rite known as March Madness has so become so big that it can't be contained even by the name in the tournament title. The final women's game is April 2 in Dallas and the men's final is April 3 in Houston.
And the madness is not limited to the passion and excitement that mark the games themselves. College sports have transformed in recent years due to a variety of rules changes.
The tables have turned somewhat on traditional powers such as Kentucky and Duke, which pioneered the "one-and-done" method of having the highest-performing freshmen players for just one year before they moved on to the NBA. Now, because of the "transfer portal" that makes it much easier for players to move from team to team, "one-and-done" is upside-down. Many teams now have accomplished and highly experienced seniors or graduate students for one year, rather than freshmen, making them instantly competitive.
And the ability of players to reap income from the "Name, Image and Likeness" rules forced upon the NCAA by courts and state governments, has at least mitigated the urgency for some of the best players to migrate to the professional ranks as soon as they possibly can.
The major changes are to the benefit of the young athletes, which is all to the good, if they keep coaches and athletic directors up at night.
But it's clear from nearly three years of the NIL era that it must be better regulated. Despite rules precluding schools from using NIL revenue and recruiting inducements for freshmen or transfers, there is no doubt that it plays a significant role in some decisions. And predictably, money has flowed primarily to male stars in major sports whereas even many of the best female athletes are, in effect, under compensated.
After March Madness, the NCAA should address NIL Madness. It should require the process to be strictly under the control of the schools, establish strict penalties for its use in recruiting, and work on more equitable distribution of the money. NIL sanity and March Madness need not be mutually exclusive.