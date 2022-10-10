Newspapers no longer are the center of the broad media universe, but they remain the center of the shrunken, fact-based media universe.
If you're interested in the performance of your local schools, local governments and local officials, if you're interested in local civic engagement, local cultural institutions, local sports, local environmental news and innumerable other aspects of local life, your local newspaper remains indispensable.
Online, "news" most often is opinion, and not opinion in the context of journalism. Local newspapers clearly label opinion and ensure that it is rooted in facts.
Because local news remains largely the province of local newspapers, people who search online for local information inevitably will be provided with a story generated by a local newspaper or directed to a local newspaper website.
The online enterprise that executes that function makes money for doing so, but the newspaper that generated the content rarely is compensated, despite the significant inherent costs.
Last week was this year's National Newspaper Week, which raises awareness of local newspapers' value to their communities and the challenges that newspapers face.
Congress should take heed. It has an opportunity to help local newspapers at no cost to taxpayers.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow small publishers, like those of most local newspapers, to negotiate collectively for fair compensation with big tech firms like Facebook and Google, which profit from newspaper-generated content.
It's a nonpartisan issue. The bill has six sponsors from each party. Congress should pass it to help ensure that remaining U.S. newspapers can continue their crucial roles in their communities.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS