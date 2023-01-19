The movement had a simple, clear-cut goal and an appropriately straightforward name: Never Trump.

It began back in 2016, after Donald J. Trump started to appear as a serious contender to secure the Republican Party's presidential nomination. For a group of old-school Republicans and like-minded conservatives, the thought was just too much to bear. These folks believed in a type of small-government Republicanism that had been represented best by President Ronald Reagan.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos