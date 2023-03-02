Before Tuesday, no woman ever had been speaker of the state House in Pennsylvania. Whether dating to William Penn presiding over the first colonial assembly in 1682, or to the creation of Pennsylvania’s bicameral General Assembly in 1790, women have been excluded from the speakership for centuries.

House Democrats, who secured a one-seat House majority with three special election wins in Allegheny County on Feb. 7, voted Tuesday to make Rep. Joanna McClinton, 40, of Philadelphia, the first woman speaker of the House. She is a former public defender and state Senate staff attorney.

