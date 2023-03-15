It's Sunshine Week across America, and not because daylight saving time ensures brighter evenings.
The week is an annual observance of the crucial role that government transparency plays in ensuring a vibrant democracy.
It's Sunshine Week across America, and not because daylight saving time ensures brighter evenings.
The week is an annual observance of the crucial role that government transparency plays in ensuring a vibrant democracy.
In Pennsylvania, two laws mandate transparency:
• The Sunshine Act guarantees the right to attend and participate in meetings where public officials discuss or act upon official business, or both.
• The Right-to-Know Law creates the presumption that records held by public agencies are public, when requested — with 30 well-defined exceptions.
Both laws look better than they are in practice. The state Legislature has exempted itself from some of the disclosure requirements. Lawmakers also mostly exempt the judiciary, and allow overly broad exemptions.
The state Office of Open Records administratively adjudicates complaints when governments deny record access. In 2021, it issued 2,913 decisions on records requests, just under half of which were filed by private citizens.
Whatever the structure, the fundamental problem with transparency in government is that too many government officials simply don't believe in it.
The federal government alone received nearly 1 million freedom of information requests in 2022, all of which flowed from agencies that are supposed to provide records declining to do so. Some of those refusals are legitimate, but others reflect officials protecting their own interests.
At the local level in Pennsylvania — more than 2,500 municipal and county governments and school districts, and more than 2,500 more of their affiliated agencies, too many local officials do not recognize disclosure as a core government function.
They often retreat into closed "executive sessions" for matters that are supposed to be discussed in public. Rather than readily provide documents, they reflexively impose 30-day extensions for even the most routine data. They don't budget for disclosure, and often put people in charge of it who don't embrace the spirit of the law.
And as Sunshine Week progresses, multiple bills at the state Capitol would diminish rather than expand transparency, including by enabling local officials to deny records to anyone they deem to be a "vexatious requester."
So Sunshine Week is not yet a celebration of transparency. Unfortunately, it's a work in progress.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS
