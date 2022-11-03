Fighting for the high ground on contentious political issues inspires a partisan twisting of the English language. Take this Oct. 19 news from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that “officers arrested 175 unlawfully present noncitizens with multiple DUI convictions.”

“Unlawfully present noncitizens” is how our Department of Homeland Security (DHS) describes illegal (a synonym for unlawful) aliens (the legal term for noncitizens).

