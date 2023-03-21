The disdain law students and their administrators show the First Amendment and differing viewpoints should be a major societal concern.

Earlier this month, federal circuit court Judge Kyle Duncan appeared at Stanford Law School to give a speech. He came at the invitation of the Federalist Society. His talk was titled, “The Fifth Circuit in Conversation with the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns, and Twitter.” Such gatherings are one of the benefits of attending an elite law school.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social