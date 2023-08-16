We have a mail thief. Not the kind to alert the police or federal authorities about, but a thief nonetheless.
One might call him a cat burglar. He’s about a foot high, all gray with yellow eyes and a purr that makes us forget about his thievery.
Little Buddy, as my daughter calls the kitty, lives on the enclosed front porch. He was a kitten being attacked by feral cats in the neighborhood when we grabbed him up to protect him. We never intended to keep him, but he had other plans.
We didn’t realize he was dumb as a post, or that we would fall so completely in love with him that his cartoon-like walking off tables like gravity didn’t exist would make us laugh instead of frustrating us.
We have a mail slot on the porch, and a basket under the slot on the inside. Well, Little Buddy seems to think when someone pushes something through that slot, it’s obviously a game he’s adept at playing.
He tears. He bites. He chews. And then he hides it.
And every evening, the game is on to find where he put the mail, and whether it’s still legible. We found a jury duty notice for my sister, luckily still in time for her to fulfill her obligation. Bank statements seem to be a particular tasty snack for the cat.
His very favorite, though, are political ads. He chews on the candidates’ faces before dragging the ad to his litter box. Fitting.
And the mail basket itself, well, it doesn’t always stay where it’s supposed to. Little Buddy falls off the windowsill into the basket at least once a day, and then seems surprised that the basket exists.
Our substitute mail carrier, a young woman, has fallen under the cat’s spell, too. She’ll greet him, telling him he’s a little baby, a gorgeous little baby — all the important things cats need to hear. She’ll slide the mail into the slot, and pull it back out quickly when the cat comes to get it. He loves the game. He gets annoyed when she’s not working.
Little Buddy has assigned himself the “little old woman” of the neighborhood, watching the comings and goings of people. The children crossing the street to play at each others’ houses are fascinating, apparently.
The kids bouncing a basketball on the street are like Primetime Television. For about 20 dribbles. And then the noise is too much. If the children stay at a reasonable volume, the cat is happy to watch them all day long.
He’ll be happy when school starts. He loves to watch the neighbor’s boy get off the bus. The boy talks to the cat as he walks by. It’s adorable. I was outside talking to the neighbor one day when I saw Little Buddy in the window. Just the top of his head, his eyes and his ears were showing. “He’s doing the Batman!” one of the children yelled.
The others came out to look.
It’s funny, we tend to keep to ourselves, not so much by design, but because all of us have health conditions that impair our ability to take part in outside events. Yet Little Buddy has made friends with the neighbors on our behalf.
The folks next door have a girl of toddler age, who happily squeals “KITTY” when she sees the goodwill ambassador sitting on our window ledge.
I don’t think I’ve mentioned, Little Buddy is a scaredy cat. We think it’s probably from the other cats attacking him when he was small and helpless.
One good squeal of the cutie next door is enough to send the cat reeling, usually until he falls in the mail basket.
And he’s afraid of that strange gray appendage that always seems to follow him, and hurts when he bites it. He’s leery of those things he sees up in the air when he’s been lifted up — it’s the strangest thing, there’s four of them, and they move when he moves. When his little toe beans are on the floor, he’s good.
I’m highly allergic to cats. My daughter always wanted one, but it just wasn’t possible (although, in her early teens, she suggested I move out so a cat could move in). Since this dopey little fuzzball came along, my daughter smiles more, laughs more and really enjoys taking care of him.
What a difference a pet can make. And I hope we are making a difference for him, too.
(Marcie Schellhammer is a reporter and editor for The Era. She can be reached at marcie@bradfordera.com)