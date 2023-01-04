Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has not yet filed an opinion to support her ruling Friday that there are no valid legal grounds for legislative Republicans to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

But her brief order, finding that a House committee had failed to demonstrate that Krasner had engaged in any “misbehavior in office” that is necessary to trigger an impeachment, spoke volumes on its own about constitutional separation of powers and the orderly conduct of government.

