Trudy Rubin

Trudy Rubin

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It is quite stunning to watch the elected leader of a democracy drag his country toward authoritarianism and a civil war — and all for egotistical reasons.

No, I'm not referring to attempted coup leader and election denier Donald Trump, who promised his followers last weekend that, if reelected, "I am your justice. I am your retribution."

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social