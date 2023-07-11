The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford plays a vital role in fostering economic growth and development in our community and the region. As president of Pitt-Bradford, I know firsthand the critical importance of higher education funding, which ensures the continued success of our communities.
One of the most significant ways Pitt-Bradford contributes to the region’s economy is through our direct economic impact. Our campus is a valuable engine of economic activity for the area, sustaining and supporting nearly 900 jobs and generating $81.3 million in economic impact annually in Pennsylvania. Investing in higher education creates a positive ripple effect, generating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and enhancing our communities’ overall quality of life.
Furthermore, our campus plays an important role in developing an educated and skilled workforce, which is vital to the health of the local, regional, and state economy. As industries evolve, they require a workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and innovate.
At Pitt-Bradford, we continue to collaborate with regional manufacturers and industries to help meet their workforce needs. For example, with input from several industry partners, we developed two engineering technology programs and built the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building to prepare students for successful careers in engineering and IT in the region and beyond.
In addition to economic benefits, higher education institutions like ours contribute to the social fabric of our communities. We offer a variety of cultural and artistic programs, community service initiatives, and research projects that address local challenges. Our campus is a hub for intellectual exploration, critical thinking, civic engagement, and cultural exchange. These qualities are invaluable in building vibrant communities and ensuring their future viability.
However, despite the vital role that campuses like ours play, we face significant financial challenges. Without adequate funding, increased costs drive students to attend college — and ultimately remain — outside Pennsylvania.
Today, in-state students save more than $16,000 thanks to the legislature’s continued partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, but this funding is at risk each year. Today, 71% of Pitt-Bradford students call Pennsylvania home. Without the state-funded tuition reduction, these students would have fewer reasons to consider seeking an education and remaining in Pennsylvania.
As budget negotiations continue in Harrisburg, it’s important that we remember that higher education funding is an investment in Pennsylvania’s future. Our campus’s track record helping students realize their full potential, addressing workforce needs, and helping drive our local economy speaks for itself. By adequately supporting Pitt-Bradford and other campuses likes us, we strengthen the state’s economic foundation, promote innovation, and create pathways to prosperity for Pennsylvanians.
I urge our elected officials, business leaders, and community members to join us in advocating for driving economic growth by investing in Pennsylvania students.
Together, we can secure a brighter future for our region by investing in higher education. By doing so, we can ensure that our communities continue to thrive economically, socially, and culturally for generations.