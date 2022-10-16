For years, supporters of Donald Trump have alleged a vast news media conspiracy to cover up the alleged corrupt activities of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. The allegations typically escalate whenever Trump finds himself in legal trouble over tax evasion, purloining government documents, meddling in elections or leading an insurrection — as if Hunter Biden’s legal issues somehow compare and deserve equal coverage.

What about Hunter Biden? The Washington Post reports that federal authorities have gathered enough evidence of malfeasance to charge him with lying on a federal gun purchase application and tax crimes. If the authorities have the evidence, by all means, the president’s son deserves prosecution with no less vigor than what Trump deserves for his alleged crimes.

