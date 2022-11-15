ALLENTOWN (TNS) — His prayers unanswered, Republican Doug Mastriano finally conceded on Sunday night that he lost Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election.

Trailing by an insurmountable margin with most of the votes tallied, it shouldn’t have taken him five days to acknowledge defeat. Mastriano’s 14-point trouncing was the worst in a gubernatorial election without an incumbent since 1946.

