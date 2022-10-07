Pennsylvania is filled with natural beauty.
The rivers. The forests. The mountains. The state is teeming with wildlife from the valleys of the southwest to the Appalachian peaks of the north-central region and the slopes to the sea of the Chesapeake watershed. It’s a vital part of what makes the Keystone State what it is.
It also contributes heavily to what makes the state successful. A 2012 estimate from Penn State showed the state park system actually generates about $1 billion annually into the economy. That’s an impressive part of the overall economy.
There are 121 state parks in the 67 counties across Pennsylvania — an average of almost two parks per county. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of State Parks oversees more than 300,000 acres of public land. They charge no fees but offer equal access to all for the hiking, fishing, camping and other activities that not only benefit Pennsylvanians but also bring in tourist dollars.
But how many parks are enough parks?
It’s not a criticism. It’s a real question. When will we, as a state, feel like we have preserved enough of its natural wonder? Right now, from Ohiopyle to Point State Park, Black Moshannon to Washington Crossing, all that DCNR land makes up about 1% of the state’s total acreage. Is there a threshold of what should be kept in check?
The state is on the cusp of adding three more parks with a price tag of $45 million: 700 acres in Wyoming County, 1,700 acres in Chester County and 1,100 acres in York County.
We have already established that state parks are a good thing. But is more of them an exponentially better thing? Will more parks increase what is there to use for Pennsylvanians, or will it just redistribute the people who already avail themselves of the park across a greater area, increasing the expense but not the use? The same could be asked about out-of-state tourists.
It’s not that this is a bad thing or that anyone would object to adding more parkland to the roster.
The question is about timing.
Pennsylvania is staggering under the weight of real problems when it comes to money. PennDOT needs to figure out how to fund projects because bridges aren’t going to fix themselves. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission keeps raising tolls even though more people are driving through the unstaffed toll stations without paying. There isn’t one state agency that couldn’t use more money.
So, is this the right time to add another 3,500 acres of state park to the mix?
— Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP