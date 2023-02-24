ALLENTOWN (TNS) — During his State of the City address last month, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk floated the possibility of city employees working four days a week instead of five.

Tuerk said giving workers another day off would create a better work-life balance. He said the city has been struggling to fill more than 100 jobs, and a survey showed employee morale is low.

